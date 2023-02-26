Williamsport, Pa. — A woman who reported her firearm being stolen wasted little time in telling Williamsport Police exactly who took it.

Knowing the only other person to have access to the weapon, the accuser told police Nikeem Jordan Miller had taken a Taurus G3C from her home near the 2000 block of Linn Street on Feb. 8 just before 5 p.m., according to police. After meeting the 33-year-old Newark, DE resident on a dating app, the woman invited Miller into her home “numerous times”, according to an affidavit.

“[Accuser] explained that she stores her handgun in her nightstand next to her bed and that the only person to be in her bedroom in the last month had been Miller,” Officer Nathan Kendall said.

Knowing who took the firearm, the woman confronted Miller immediately after she noticed it missing, according to her interview with Kendall. After admitting he took the weapon, Miller promised to return it.

Since being called out and saying he would give it back, Miller has yet to return the gun, according to the woman. The firearm is considered stolen by the Williamsport Bureau of Police, added Kendall.

Miller, who was charged with second-degree felony theft by unlawful taking and possession of firearm prohibited, is being held at the Lycoming County Prison after being denied bail during a Feb. 21 preliminary arraignment.

Miller is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on Feb. 28 for a preliminary hearing.

