Williamsport, Pa. —Detectives said a controlled purchase of cocaine led to the discover of a stolen firearm and fentanyl.

A confidential informant contacted detectives on Jan. 11, 2022 to inform them Ameer Rashidi Rey Burks, 41, South Williamsport needed a ride. An undercover detective and the confidential informant picked Burks up and exchanged prerecorded funds for crack prior to being dropped off.

According to an affidavit, a second purchase was completed for cocaine and fentanyl on Feb. 2 after a confidential informant contacted Burks, who was picked up near the 400 block of Swan Alley in South Williamsport. After the transaction was completed, detectives said they dropped Burks off in Williamsport.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Burks’ apartment in South Williamsport on Feb. 3 and took him into custody. During an interview, Burks allegedly told detectives there was a firearm inside the residence.

According to the report, police located a stolen Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm with an obliterated serial number. Officers also located two bundles of fentanyl.

Burkes was charged with five counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, second-degree possession of firearm with manufacture number altered, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm prohibited, and third-degree criminal use of a facility. Burks is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $95,000 monetary bail.

