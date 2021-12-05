Shamokin, Pa. — After allegedly locating a firearm from a laundry hamper, a woman both admitted to being a felon and that she took the weapon, according to Shamokin Police.

Sarah Ann Karpinski, 22, of Shamokin told authorities she knew it was illegal and acted impulsively, according to police. Officer Bryan Primerano said Karpinski admitted to being arrested for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in 2012.

A search warrant for Karpinski’s purse was granted for officers, who said a Glock handgun with a loaded magazine with live ammunition was discovered. Authorities also said they located a black box with heroin wrappers and residue, a syringe, marijuana, and prescription pills.

During an interview with police, Karpinski allegedly told authorities she had a permit for the marijuana, but the pills did not belong to her.

Court records show Karpinski was charged with a second-degree felony of theft by unlawful taking and a third-degree felony of firearms not to be carried without a license.

Karpinski was also charged with three ungraded misdemeanors in intentional possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia and a second-degree misdemeanor of intentionally failing to relinquish a firearm.

Karpinski is being held on $20,000 monetary bail at the Northumberland County Jail.

