Sunbury, Pa. —A high-speed chase through Sunbury ended with the discovery of keys to a vehicle reported stolen and a gun, according to an affidavit filed by PSP Montoursville.

Trooper Robert Jacobs said three cars were reported stolen from Dirt Cheap Motors in Selinsgrove on Nov. 23. During a patrol of the area, Jacobs said he located a blue Nissan Exterra bearing a VIN number that matched one of the stolen vehicles.

According to the report, Jacobs activated his sirens and pursued the vehicle as it ran through a stop sign. The vehicle stuck a utility pole and two occupants fled on foot.

Jacobs said he chased the passenger, who allegedly dropped a firearm during the pursuit. Justin Jayquan Cruz, 22, of Shamokin was eventually stopped when Jacobs deployed a taser.

According to the affidavit, Cruz, who pled guilty to witness intimidation and simple assault in 2019, told troopers he had a pair of brass knuckles in his pocket. Jacobs said a set of keys for one of the stolen vehicles was also located on Cruz.

A Taurus 9mm pistol with an extended magazine and four 9mm bullets was located during a search of the area.

“A criminal history query indicated past offenses that prohibit Cruz from possessing a firearm,” trooper Jacobs wrote.

Cruz was charged with three third-degree felonies in receiving stolen property, flight to avoid apprehension, and firearms not to be carried without a license. He was also charged with prohibited possession, a misdemeanor of the first-degree.

Cruz is being held at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $40,000 monetary bail as he awaits a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet