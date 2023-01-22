Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man attacked his 85-year-old stepfather, leaving the older man bloodied, police say.

David A. Winger, 51, had gotten into an argument with his mother in her bedroom around midnight on Dec. 16, the stepfather told police. He could hear Winger yelling at the 70-year-old woman about Christmas and was concerned for her safety, so he called police.

While he was waiting for officers to arrive at their Ridgecrest Drive home, Winger left the bedroom and confronted his stepfather, grabbing him by the collar of his shirt and shoving him, charges say. During the scuffle, Winger reportedly grabbed at his stepfather's arm, ripping open the skin.

When South Centre Township Officer Tyler Soboleski arrived just after midnight, he saw there was blood on the stepfather's left forearm and hand where the skin was cut and his shirt collar was ripped.

Winger denied he physically fought with his stepfather, and continuously told police he was beaten when he was younger and that he needed to be home to protect his mother, according to the affidavit. Soboleski asked if his stepfather beat his mother, but Winger said he didn't.

Winger, of Ridgecrest Drive, Bloomsburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman.

