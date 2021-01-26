Williamsport, Pa. – Every three years, STEP is required to gather a detailed picture of the needs and resources in its service area. A COVID-related survey was conducted in Spring, 2020 to assess the rapidly-evolving crisis, but the last regular study was completed in 2018 - it is once again time to reach out to residents for a Community Needs Assessment (CNA).

The community survey portion of the assessment and the partner survey that reaches other social service agencies will be online-only this year. To take the surveys, please click here. The survey is collecting both survey data and demographic information about Lycoming and Clinton County residents.

“In order to make sure the community survey reaches those who actually receive services, we are doing extensive outreach both with our own customers and through the hundreds of organizations we work with. We want the responses to reflect the makeup of our community so that we can hear

directly from people what their needs are,” said Rachelle Abbott, STEP Chief Operations and Planning Officer.

In addition to the surveys, focus groups of community representatives consisting of 8-12 individuals with extensive experience in their respective topics will discuss subject areas in greater depth. The groups will meet virtually.

The completed Community Needs Assessment will be widely distributed in the fall of this year and used to shape programs, initiatives, and funding strategies for the partner agencies. An accurate, up-to-date Community Needs Assessment allows organizations to target programming toward concrete community needs and, in some cases, to discontinue programs not supported by the assessment’s findings.

“We are hopeful that Lycoming and Clinton county residents will hop on a smartphone or computer to make this process work,” said Jim Plankenhorn, STEP President & CEO. “Only by checking on the needs of the community can STEP and our partners deploy resources effectively and efficiently where they are needed most.”

Any questions about the Community Needs Assessment process can be directed to Jamey Williams at STEP, at jbwilliams@stepcorp.org or (570) 601-9546.