Washington, D.C. -- New funding will soon be used to help local children and families thanks to a recent grant awarded to Success Through Engagement and Partnership (STEP) in Lycoming County.

The United States Department of Health and Human Services recently awarded Lycoming-Clinton Counties Commission for Community Action a $5,551,562 grant to be used for comprehensive child development and family support services.

Specifically, the funding will be used for Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

Regarding the grant, Congressman Fred Keller commented:

“I am thrilled to hear that STEP received this grant from HHS. STEP is an outstanding partner to our communities in Lycoming and Clinton counties and operates more than 30 programs to serve our families and their kids. STEP is one of many local organizations that has played a major role in helping our community recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. This grant will ensure they have the resources necessary to continue its outstanding service.”