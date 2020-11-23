Harrisburg, Pa. – State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) is urging Governor Tom Wolf to sign legislation creating a grant program to extend deployment of broadband services in underserved areas of the state.

Senate Bill 835 earned final approval in the Senate today and was sent to the governor to be signed into law.

“Access to broadband, especially for those who tele-work, senior citizens, fire and emergency workers and students who are taking classes remotely has become even more crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sen. Yaw said. “I was happy to support this important piece of legislation that will certainly benefit our rural residents, and I’m hopeful that Governor Wolf will approve this bill.”

Senate Bill 835 would provide funding to improve access to high-speed broadband internet in rural areas of Pennsylvania, which currently do not have access to reliable networks. The bill creates the “Unserved High-Speed Broadband Funding Program,” providing funding to non-governmental entities to build and operate a high-speed broadband service in underserved communities.

Funding would be provided only to entities that have demonstrated the ability to construct and administer internet services. Grant recipients would be required to provide at least 25 percent of the funding for the project. The new grant program would be administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

