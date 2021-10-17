Harrisburg, Pa. -- “A Call to CARE” is a one-hour original documentary film produced by WVIA that explores the Court-Assisted Re-Entry (CARE) Program that exists in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The Middle District’s CARE program is designed to help individuals released from prison avoid a devastating relapse into criminal behavior.

As described by WVIA, “the documentary chronicles the program’s comprehensive rehabilitative process and celebrates its healing resonance in the community.”

WVIA will premiere the original documentary film “A Call to CARE” on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 8 p.m. on WVIA TV. WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania and encores of the documentary will air on Friday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, at 12:30 p.m., Thursday Oct. 21, at 9 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m.

In addition, it will also be available to watch on-demand at WVIA.org and on the PBS and WVIA Apps after the broadcast premiere.

“The Middle District’s CARE program was one of the first re-entry programs to operate in the federal system and represents one of the most important initiatives of the Department of Justice,” stated Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler. “Re-entry programs are not just a matter of public safety -- they're also an issue of housing and health care; a question of education and employment; and a family challenge that affects millions across the country every year."

Pull Quote As described by WVIA, “the documentary chronicles the program’s comprehensive rehabilitative process and celebrates its healing resonance in the community.”

"Since 2009 we have proudly participated in CARE along with many others in the federal judiciary, the Federal Public Defender’s Office, and the U.S. Probation Office," continued Brandler. "Numerous private individuals and private organizations have also devoted significant time and money to implement ground-breaking public-private partnerships to provide participants with access to a range of otherwise unavailable resources."

Brandler attributed the success of the program to a community-wide effort. "I want to thank all those who played a part in producing this remarkable documentary and I also want to express my appreciation to all the private individuals and private organizations who have contributed to the program’s success over the years," concluded Brandler.



