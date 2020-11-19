Harrisburg, Pa. – "If federal approval remains on track, we could have a vaccine within the next month," said Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine during a press conference discussing the state's plan for distribution of the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Dr. Levine discussed the promising possibility that multiple vaccines for the virus could be available before the end of the year. However, she also said the vaccine "will not be an immediate cure or end to the pandemic," noting the many logistical challenges of distributing the vaccine.

Currently, two companies, Pfizer and Moderna, have created vaccines for COVID-19 that have successful passed through multiple trial stages.

The vaccines have not been associated with any severe side effects during the trials. The most common complaints have been soreness at the injection site or tiredness, which are common with many vaccines.

"The evidence so far is that [the vaccines are] very well tolerated," said. Dr. Levine.

Before the vaccines can be released to the public, Pfizer and Moderna will file an "Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)" with the FDA for review. If approved, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide recommendations for national distribution of the vaccine. After that, the vaccine will be distributed from the manufacturers to providers of the vaccine.

Initially there will be a limited supply of the vaccine, explained Dr. Levine. To ensure those who need the vaccine most receive it first, the DOH is implementing a phased plan for vaccine distribution:

1. Critical populations, including healthcare workers, EMS/first reposers, critical/essential workers, individuals who are 65 and older, and individuals living in assisted living centers or nursing homes.

2. People who were included in the first phase but did not receive a vaccine before supply ran out. Then, members of vulnerable populations or those who are considered high-risk.

3. The vaccine will be distributed to the entire population.

Dr. Levine described multiple logistical difficulties that will come with vaccine distribution.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two vaccinations to be fully effective, which not only place further limitation of the supply but necessitates accurate record keeping to ensure the second dose is received.

The Pfizer vaccine must be kept in cold storage at a temperature below - 80 degree celsius, making transportation, storage, and distribution even more difficult.

Additionally, the Health Secretary mentioned the importance of a "robust communication plan" to provide the public with accurate information about the vaccine. "It's very important that we message correctly," she said.

Dr. Levine also underscored the importance of continued mitigation and containment measures, like mask wearing, to slow the spread of the virus until the vaccine is available for everyone.

Despite the difficulties, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine was confident that Pennsylvania's distribution plan would ensure the vaccine is distributed as quickly and effectively as possible.

"It will be a significant challenge, but we're up to that challenge," she said.