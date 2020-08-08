Harrisburg, Pa. -- On Thursday, the Office of Attorney General released the first annual report card for the Track + Trace initiative. The project was launched in July of 2019 and is a collaborative effort to decrease gun trafficking and illegal transfers while removing illegal and crime guns out of Pennsylvania's neighborhoods.

“The scourge of gun violence in Pennsylvania is unacceptable, and we’re going to keep pushing for new ways to stop crime guns from getting into our neighborhoods and prevent shootings until the violence ends,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “A year after we launched, local police are able to identify a record number of crime guns, allowing investigators to go after the source and help prevent shootings. It is my office’s responsibility to enforce the laws on the books—and that is exactly what we are doing through Track + Trace.”

Since the launch of Track + Trace, the Office of Attorney General has seen some success in its efforts to combat gun trafficking in Pennsylvania.

The core ideas of Track + Trace include law enforcement logging and sharing information on gun recoveries, encouraging gun retailers to use eRecord instead of paper records to save sales records, and educating people about the dangers of straw purchases (buying a gun for someone who is not legally allowed to buy it themselves) and trafficking.

According to the report card:

The number of gun purchases being run through eRecord of sale has increased 600%

The number of law enforcement agencies sharing crime gun data has increased 68%

The number of gun trace reports shared in law enforcement between July 2019 and July 2020 has increased 824%.

Law enforcement collaboration is crucial to addressing gun trafficking and removing crime guns. When Track + Trace first launched, only 70 police departments shared data; now, 117 departments are collaborating.

The cooperation and data sharing of law enforcement officials brought the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Attorney Generals' Offices together to track down the traffickers who possessed the firearm that was used to murder 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera in Philadelphia.

“Tracing firearms is an essential part of our ATF mission and eTrace is just one of the unique capabilities we use to accomplish this,” said acting Special Agent in Charge John Schmidt, ATF Philadelphia Field Division. “We are very pleased to see such a proactive use of the program and we encourage other law enforcement agencies across the country to take advantage of eTrace. By using eTrace, the National Tracing Center and our expertise in ballistics through NIBIN, we work closely with our local partners on apprehending those responsible for gun crimes and ensuring no further harm comes to members of our community.”

“The Track + Trace initiative is all about preventing firearms from reaching the street and being used in crimes,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele. “By working with firearms dealers, the program allows for intelligence-driven policing to target firearms trafficking on different levels and to identify patterns, techniques and methods used by gun traffickers. It’s a big step in the right direction.”

Having information about the original purchaser of a gun used in a crime is vital for investigators and law enforcement agencies. When paper records are used by gun retailers, finding this data can be difficult and time-consuming as the paper records need to be mailed to the police. The paperless eRecord makes sales information easily searchable and available instantly.

Another component of Track + Trace is grant funding to Operation LIPSTICK, a program used to educate women in Philadelphia about the dangers of making gun purchases on behalf of a prohibited purchaser. The organization, which collaborates with the local nonprofit Mothers In Charge, launched in November of 2019 and holds workshops for young people to discuss issues that lead to straw purchasing or gun trafficking.

“As a result of participating in the LIPSTICK, I have seen a noticeable increase in the self-confidence and leadership of our female participants,” said Dr. Toni Damon, Principal of Dobbins CTE High School. “The girls who participated in this program have not only began to advocate for themselves, they have become leaders, organizers, and are sharing this news with other students. I am forever grateful to Mothers In Charge and Attorney General Josh Shapiro for bringing this program to Dobbins.”