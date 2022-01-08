Harrisburg -- It can be very difficult to re-enter the workforce after time served, but a recent panel has offered some clarity on the complicated legal process that reentrants must face.

State officials offered an educational panel titled "Women in Reentry: Clemency, Expungement, and Clean Slate." Panelists discussed each process and the impact that they can have on reentrants.

Clemency usually falls into one of two categories: pardons and commutations. A pardon is total forgiveness by the state for a crime that someone has been convicted for, regardless of whether the sentence included time in prison. Applying for a pardon is free, does not require a lawyer, and the application is available online.

“A criminal conviction can impact opportunities for employment, housing, and education, and can even restrict parents from volunteering in their children’s activities,” said Celeste Trusty, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons (BOP).

“Clemency is a critical process in Pennsylvania, providing life-changing second chances for our community members impacted by the legal system. Applying for clemency in the Commonwealth is free, and application materials are easily accessible to the public on the Board of Pardons website. Everyone deserves the opportunity for a second chance, and Pennsylvania is proud to have become a leader in clemency reform under the current administration.”

PLSE provides free legal representation to low-income residents of Philadelphia whose criminal records are holding them back; helps seek expungements in criminal court; and helps seek pardons from the Governor.

To help other regions, PLSE created the statewide Pardon Project, which encourages leaders to create localized, community-based hubs to educate people about the pardons process. Currently, only Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Erie, Lackawanna, Lancaster, and Washington Counties have a local Pardon Project.

“There is greater interest in criminal justice right now than any time in recent memory, and we must make sure that women are not left out of this vital conversation,” said Taylor Pacheco, Deputy Executive Director at Philadelphia Lawyers of Social Equity (PLSE).

“When people are shackled by their criminal records, entire families suffer. Our commitment to reducing the collateral consequences of criminal records through the pardon process is one that has the potential to change the life outcomes of entire generations, and it is work that we can and must all do together as a statewide community.”

Expungement is the only way to permanently and completely erase criminal history record information, and it must be completed through a court.

“Nearly 1 in 3 Americans has a criminal record, and even a minor record can cause lifelong barriers to opportunity,” said Katie Svoboda-Kindle, Senior Staff Attorney at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia (CLS).

“Clearing those records would allow access employment, housing and education, but 9 out of 10 people who are eligible for record clearing don’t get it done. Clean Slate solves this ‘second chance gap’ using technology that seals eligible records through an automated process.”

The Clean Slate Law lets individuals petition the courts for records to be sealed if the individual has been free from conviction for 10 years for an offense that resulted in a year or more in prison and has paid all court-ordered financial debts.

Offenses eligible for Clean Slate include second- and third-degree misdemeanors, and misdemeanors punishable by two years or less in prison; summary convictions; and charges not resulting in convictions. Ineligible offenses include crimes involving danger to persons; crimes against families; and firearm offenses. The full list is available here.

Pennsylvania began implementing the Clean Slate system in 2019, and over a million Pennsylvanians and over 40 million cases have been affected. Community Legal Services of Philadelphia helps people navigate the Clean Slate process to prevent minor offenses from blocking employment, housing, and other opportunities.

Another Women in Reentry panel discussion will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Previous panel discussions can be viewed on the One Lens Facebook page.