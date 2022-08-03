Harrisburg, Pa. — The PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians, is back in the General Assembly as Gov. Tom Wolf pushes for legislative support.

"I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn't get on board with funding it in this year's budget," said Gov. Wolf. "However, as I've traveled the commonwealth, I've heard directly from so many people about how much this program would mean to them and their families. I'm not going to stop fighting until the people of Pennsylvania get the help they need and deserve."

In February, Gov. Wolf unveiled a $1.7 billion proposal for Pennsylvania's $2 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars. While Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have introduced legislation, the Republican-led General Assembly did not appropriate the funding for the program during budget negotiations.

"This year's budget made major investments in working families across the commonwealth, putting Pennsylvania on a pack to a brighter future, but we still have the funds to make this investment in the people of Pennsylvania right now," said Gov Wolf. "People need help now, and we can afford to help them. Let's put this cash back in the pockets of Pennsylvanians, to help cover the higher costs of gas, groceries, and everything else."

An estimated 250,000 households throughout the state would be eligible for these $2,000, according to Wolf at the press conference Tuesday.

This comes after last February when Wolf said that all households making $80,000 or less should receive a one-time check of up to $2000. In June, Wolf again pushed for the General Assembly to fund his $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send the $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians.

The Republican controlled legislature was unresponsive to the governor's requests at that time. Since both the House and Senate remain under GOP controller, it is unlikely for that to change.

