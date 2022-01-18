Harrisburg, Pa. – Troopers with the PA State Police seized $72,004,713 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs throughout 2021, including $9,557,561 in the fourth quarter, according to a PSP news release.
For the year, troopers seized more than 1,000 pounds of cocaine, 733 pounds of methamphetamines, 551 pounds of fentanyl, 55 pounds of heroin and 247,000 pills of assorted narcotics.
In the fourth quarter, PSP seized more than 141 pounds of cocaine, 133 pounds of methamphetamines, and over 25,000 opioid pills.
2021 yearly drug seizure totals
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|986.24 lbs.
|$21,697,280
|Crack Cocaine
|14.9 lbs.
|$238,400
|Heroin
|55.96 lbs.
|$1,902,640
|Fentanyl
|551.68 lbs.
|$8,826,880
|LSD
|2,415 doses
|$48,300
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|1,160.79 pints
|$7,777,293
|Marijuana THC – Solid
|508.19 lbs.
|$2,540,950
|Marijuana Plants
|952 plants
|$157,080
|Processed Marijuana
|4,968.65 lbs.
|$14,905,950
|Methamphetamines
|733.65 lbs.
|$7,336,500
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|5.67 lbs.
|$18,711
|MDMA – Pills
|7,353 pills
|$110,295
|Other Narcotics
|127.95 lbs.
|$255,909
|Other Narcotics (Pills)
|247,541 pills
|$6,188,525
|Total Value
|$72,004,713
According to the release, state police collected 3,484 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program throughout 2021, including 865 pounds in the fourth quarter.
There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Fourth quarter drug seizure totals
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|139.5 lbs.
|$3,069,000
|Crack Cocaine
|1.77 lbs.
|$28,320
|Heroin
|8.93 lbs.
|$303,620
|Fentanyl
|25.99 lbs.
|$415,840
|LSD
|487 doses
|$9,740
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|50.66 pints
|$339,422
|Marijuana THC – Solid
|33.95 lbs.
|$169,750
|Marijuana Plants
|58 plants
|$9,570
|Processed Marijuana
|1,068.78 lbs.
|$3,206,340
|Methamphetamines
|133.38 lbs.
|$1,333,800
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|.18 lbs.
|$594
|MDMA – Pills
|779 pills
|$11,685
|Other Narcotics
|29.89 lbs.
|$59,780
|Other Narcotics (Pills)
|24,004 pills
|$600,100
|Total Value
|$9,557,561