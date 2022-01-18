Harrisburg, Pa. – Troopers with the PA State Police seized $72,004,713 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs throughout 2021, including $9,557,561 in the fourth quarter, according to a PSP news release.

For the year, troopers seized more than 1,000 pounds of cocaine, 733 pounds of methamphetamines, 551 pounds of fentanyl, 55 pounds of heroin and 247,000 pills of assorted narcotics.

In the fourth quarter, PSP seized more than 141 pounds of cocaine, 133 pounds of methamphetamines, and over 25,000 opioid pills.

2021 yearly drug seizure totals

Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 986.24 lbs. $21,697,280 Crack Cocaine 14.9 lbs. $238,400 Heroin 55.96 lbs. $1,902,640 Fentanyl 551.68 lbs. $8,826,880 LSD 2,415 doses $48,300 Marijuana THC – Liquid 1,160.79 pints $7,777,293 Marijuana THC – Solid 508.19 lbs. $2,540,950 Marijuana Plants 952 plants $157,080 Processed Marijuana 4,968.65 lbs. $14,905,950 Methamphetamines 733.65 lbs. $7,336,500 MDMA – Ecstasy 5.67 lbs. $18,711 MDMA – Pills 7,353 pills $110,295 Other Narcotics 127.95 lbs. $255,909 Other Narcotics (Pills) 247,541 pills $6,188,525 Total Value $72,004,713

According to the release, state police collected 3,484 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program throughout 2021, including 865 pounds in the fourth quarter.

There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Fourth quarter drug seizure totals

Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 139.5 lbs. $3,069,000 Crack Cocaine 1.77 lbs. $28,320 Heroin 8.93 lbs. $303,620 Fentanyl 25.99 lbs. $415,840 LSD 487 doses $9,740 Marijuana THC – Liquid 50.66 pints $339,422 Marijuana THC – Solid 33.95 lbs. $169,750 Marijuana Plants 58 plants $9,570 Processed Marijuana 1,068.78 lbs. $3,206,340 Methamphetamines 133.38 lbs. $1,333,800 MDMA – Ecstasy .18 lbs. $594 MDMA – Pills 779 pills $11,685 Other Narcotics 29.89 lbs. $59,780 Other Narcotics (Pills) 24,004 pills $600,100 Total Value $9,557,561