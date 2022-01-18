PSP_IllegalDrugsSiezed_2022.jpg

Harrisburg, Pa. – Troopers with the PA State Police seized $72,004,713 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs throughout 2021, including $9,557,561 in the fourth quarter, according to a PSP news release.

For the year, troopers seized more than 1,000 pounds of cocaine, 733 pounds of methamphetamines, 551 pounds of fentanyl, 55 pounds of heroin and 247,000 pills of assorted narcotics.

In the fourth quarter, PSP seized more than 141 pounds of cocaine, 133 pounds of methamphetamines, and over 25,000 opioid pills.

2021 yearly drug seizure totals 

DrugTotal SeizedTotal Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine986.24 lbs.$21,697,280
Crack Cocaine14.9 lbs.$238,400
Heroin55.96 lbs.$1,902,640
Fentanyl551.68 lbs.$8,826,880
LSD2,415 doses$48,300
Marijuana THC – Liquid1,160.79 pints$7,777,293
Marijuana THC – Solid508.19 lbs.$2,540,950
Marijuana Plants952 plants$157,080
Processed Marijuana4,968.65 lbs.$14,905,950
Methamphetamines733.65 lbs.$7,336,500
MDMA – Ecstasy5.67 lbs.$18,711
MDMA – Pills7,353 pills$110,295
Other Narcotics127.95 lbs.$255,909
Other Narcotics (Pills)247,541 pills$6,188,525
 Total Value$72,004,713

According to the release, state police collected 3,484 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program throughout 2021, including 865 pounds in the fourth quarter.

There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Fourth quarter drug seizure totals 

DrugTotal SeizedTotal Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine  139.5 lbs.$3,069,000
Crack Cocaine  1.77 lbs.$28,320
Heroin  8.93 lbs.$303,620
Fentanyl  25.99 lbs.$415,840
LSD  487 doses$9,740
Marijuana THC – Liquid  50.66 pints$339,422
Marijuana THC – Solid  33.95 lbs.$169,750
Marijuana Plants  58 plants$9,570
Processed Marijuana  1,068.78 lbs.$3,206,340
Methamphetamines  133.38 lbs.$1,333,800
MDMA – Ecstasy  .18 lbs.$594
MDMA – Pills  779 pills$11,685
Other Narcotics  29.89 lbs.$59,780
Other Narcotics (Pills)  24,004 pills$600,100
 Total Value$9,557,561

Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.