On Monday, a police chief in Pennsylvania was shot and killed while chasing a suspect and "made the ultimate sacrifice," according to officials.

The incident occurred when Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire pursued a man wanted on a weapons-related probation violation.

The suspect, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan, had fled from a traffic stop the previous night. When confronted by Brackenridge police on Monday, he opened fire, killing Chief McIntire and wounding another officer.

Swan fled the scene in a carjacked Subaru, but crashed the car and was later shot and killed by detectives from the Pittsburgh Police Department.

The second officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Chief McIntire's sacrifice was hailed by the Pennsylvania Attorney General and Governor-elect, who praised his bravery in protecting the community.

The impact of his death was also felt in the small town of Brackenridge and throughout Allegheny County, where the police department is often a close-knit group consisting of only a few officers.

