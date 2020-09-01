Harrisburg, Pa. -- A second-renewal of the 90-day disaster declaration for COVID-19 was signed today by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. The emergency declaration provides increased support to state agencies, businesses, and individuals impacted by COVID-19.

State agencies involved in virus response to the virus and economic recovery receive additional support through the emergency declaration, including expedited supply procurement and lifted regulations to aid in fast and effective response and relief.

The disaster declaration helps those who have lost their jobs can get financial relief by waiving normal requirements for unemployment compensation like the one-week waiting period, work search requirements, and the registration with PA CareerLink for applicants.

Without the renewal of the emergency declaration, many unemployed Pennsylvanians and struggling businesses who need financial relief provided by the government in order to survive would be unable to get the help they need.

It also suspends numerous training requirements and certification and licensure renewals for health care professionals, child care workers, direct care workers, direct support professionals, so they are able to work throughout the pandemic without interruption.

Without the suspension of various required trainings, license renewals, and certifications hospitals and long-term care facilities could become understaffed and unable to provide essential care. Additionally, child care centers would not be able to care for young children, leaving working parents to choose between their children and their jobs.

The renewal cannot extend the moratorium on evections for renters and homeowners, however. That protection dissolved September 1 after two executive orders, signed on May 7 and again on July 9, have outlived the state's Emergency Service Code.

The emergency declaration does allow the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) to offer aid and support throughout the state. PEMA has used the National Guard to provide direct patient care support, ancillary support, and testing services across the state during the pandemic. For example, the National Guard was sent to a Milton Nursing Home after it had 13 deaths and 105 positive cases among staff and residents.

PEMA can also be used to implement large-scale vaccine administration, once a safe public vaccine becomes available.

“As we approach the six-month mark of this crisis, I continue to be amazed at the resiliency and strength shown by Pennsylvanians during this pandemic,” Gov. Wolf said. “We are going to continue to combat the health and economic effects of COVID-19, and the renewal of my disaster declaration will provide us with resources and support needed for this effort.”

The emergency declaration was originally signed March 6, following the announcement of the first two presumptive positive cases of the virus in the commonwealth.