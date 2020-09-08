Harrisburg, Pa. -- Robocalls falsely claiming that personal information from mail-in voters will be shared with law enforcement and debt collectors have been targeting eligible voters across the state in an attempt to discourage individuals from voting.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar today warned Pennsylvanians voting by mail-in ballot is safe and secure and information about voters will not be shared, despite false claims made in recent robocalls.

“These false, targeted robocalls are another desperate tactic to scare eligible Americans from participating in the election,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “Don’t listen to their lies - vote. We will protect every eligible ballot. All Pennsylvanians can be confident that voting by mail is safe, secure, and legal.”

Pennsylvania agencies and law enforcement have received multiple complaints about the robocalls. The callers make false claims that personal information about mail-in voters will be shared with law enforcement agencies seeking to arrest people on outstanding warrants as well as with credit card companies seeking to collect outstanding debts. Neither of these claims are true.

“Unfortunately, every election season brings a wave of disinformation purveyed by dishonest sources hoping to mislead voters and influence the election outcome,” Secretary Boockvar said. “Pennsylvanians must be vigilant against such lies, which are nothing less than an attempt to suppress their vote, and should only rely on verified official sources of election information such as votespa.com.”

Law enforcement is investigating these blatant attempts to suppress mail-in voting in the Nov. 3 general election, and violations of the law will be prosecuted.

Attorney General Shapiro and Secretary Boockvar encourage all Pennsylvanians to be vigilant and check the reliability of information before believing it to be true or sharing it.

Voters should report any suspected election scams or disinformation campaigns to law enforcement or to the Department of State at 877.VOTESPA.