Harrisburg, Pa. -- Five Republican state legislators introduced House Bill 2806, which would allow entrance and parking fees to be charged at State Parks. It is currently illegal for state parks to charge entrance or parking fees.

House members Doyle Heffley (R-Carbon), Stan Saylor (R-York), Lee James (R-Venango), Dan Moul (R-Adams) and Jack Rader (R-Monroe) introduced House Bill 2806 on August 21 to the Pa. House of Representatives.

The bill would authorize DCNR to impose charges or fees for parking and general admission “to a specific State park in such amounts as are necessary to provide for the maintenance, operation or administration of that State Park.”

The bill proposes that the new fees would be used to cover the operational costs of the park, which would put the burden of running State Parks on visitors to those parks. Previously, DCNR has only been allowed to charge fees for the use of specific services like camping sites, pools, ski facilities and boat rentals.

Public surveys done in connection with a new strategic plan for State Parks last year found 58 percent opposed new entrance fees to State Parks. Additionally, critics of the bill have noted the difficulties of enacting and enforcing entrance fees. Many state parks have numerous entrances, including private and county roads, and the amount of staff needed to ensure visitors pay the entrance fees could lead to an added financial burden on the parks.

This proposal is in addition to initiatives this year by House Republicans, which proposed using funding for state and local parks for other purposes:

In April, House Republicans passed House Bill 1822 (M.Keller-R-Perry) by a party line vote to freeze funding for county conservation districts and from a series of environmental and other funds to support local and state parks, trails, farm conservation, environmental restoration and other projects.

In May, House Republicans moved House Bill 2004 (Ortitay-R-Allegheny), into position for a final vote. House Bill 2004 gives the General Assembly authority to annually reallocate monies from the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund (which funds projects in state and local parks) between participating agencies.

In July, House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) said Republicans would look into diverting revenue streams going into dedicated funds to help balance the state’s budget. Those dedicated funds included the Keystone Fund, Environmental Stewardship Fund, Oil and Gas Fund and other sources of funding for state and local recreation projects.

Discussions about state park funding are happening when state park's have been experiencing unprecedented increases in public utilization. DCNR reported the use of its facilities increased 36 percent over last year. Following the state closures due to COVID-19, individuals have turned to outdoor recreation for safe entertainment.

In June, the PA Environmental Council reported trail use in March and April spiked by as much as 200 percent in many areas of the state, all due to the pandemic. In August, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources had to issue an overcrowding alert for multiple parks-- a first in its history-- because of what it called the “extraordinary’ numbers of people using those areas. DCNR reported the use of its facilities increased 36 percent over last year.

Despite the increased use, State Parks are facing a $1 billion backlog in safety and maintenance project needs in these vital areas that contribute significantly to Pennsylvania’s $29 billion outdoor recreation industry. In March, the PA Parks and Forests Foundation wrote an open letter to the members of the Senate, House and Gov. Wolf urging them to take action to address the $1 billion backlog of projects.

According to DCNR studies, for every $1 invested in State Parks, $12.41 is returned to the state’s economy. The state park system supports 12,630 jobs and generates $1.15 billion in local economic activity.

The decision to charge entrance fees at state parks could have long-lasting economic impacts for state outdoor recreation.