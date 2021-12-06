Middletown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) was joined by students and faculty from Penn State Harrisburg along with older adults to announce the expansion of the department's Intergenerational University Connections Program.

First launched as a pilot at Slippery Rock University (SRU) in the fall of 2020, the Intergenerational University Connections offers students real world experience by completing service-learning projects that include engaging with older adults. Penn State Harrisburg, along with West Chester University (WCU) and Widener University, have joined the program for the 2021 fall semester.

Local Area Agencies on Aging connect older adults with PDA to take part in the program. Undergraduate and graduate students earning degrees in programs such as social work, behavioral health, gerontology, public health, and recreational therapy are then assigned to engage with a participating senior, either over the phone or virtually.

Older adults can either use their own videoconferencing technology, or they can utilize a loaner iPad with internet connectivity for the duration of the semester thanks to a PA Link grant program with TechOwl. The students earn service-learning hours, gain skills working in a telehealth environment and implement interventions while participating in a variety of activities with their assigned older adult.

Penn State Harrisburg is the first campus of Penn State University to join the Intergenerational University Connections program. Students in the Human Development and Family Studies major and the Psychology major, both programs within the School of Behavioral Sciences and Education, are participating.

Another goal of the program is to get more young people interested in fields that involve working with and supporting older adults.

PDA first discussed the Intergenerational University Connections program as a pilot with SRU following PDA's presentation of the idea to PASSHE in early April 2020, when PASSHE shared the department's interest with the 14 universities in the state university system. The increased risk of social isolation among seniors as a result of the pandemic put the program on the fast track.

PDA has been in talks with additional universities throughout the commonwealth to explore inclusion of the program in their curriculums.

As the Intergenerational University Connections program expands in Pennsylvania, it is starting to receive national attention. PDA and SRU discussed the program during the Gerontological Society of America's 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting online on Nov. 12.