Harrisburg, Pa. -- On Aug. 11, Bob Lombardi, the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) sent a letter to Governor Tom Wolf. The letter requested a formal meeting to discuss "possible options for fall sports" for K-12 schools.

The letter is a response to the Governor's recommendation that sports do not resume until Jan 2021, which he said during a press conference last week.

Related reading: No school sports until 2021 recommends Gov. Wolf

In the letter, Lombardi states that most student athletes will turn to recreational sports if they are unable to compete with their school teams. "Halting interscholastic athletics will not eliminate the risk, it will simply shift it to other venues that lack sufficient oversight," wrote Lombardi.

Maintaining safety as the top concern, Lombardi points out the advantage of allowing PIAA sports, as opposed to recreational sports, is that school officials can ensure the rules are followed and precautions. The PIAA, along with the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and individual steering committees, has created guidelines and practices that "go even beyond those that your [Gov. Wolf's] office has developed," explains Lombardi.

Following the Governor's recommendation, the PIAA announced it would suspend the start of fall season two weeks and planned to discuss the issue further. During the two weeks, the PIAA hopes to meet with the Governor to discuss potential plans that would allow fall sports to continue.

Related Reading: PIAA responds to Gov Wolf's recommendation to end sports until 2021

"While, due to outbreaks in different areas of the state, some schools may not be able to play some or all sports, we believe there remains a viable path to permit students in many schools the opportunity to participate in interscholastic athletics in a controlled, healthy and safe manner," wrote Lombardi.

There has been no word yet on Governor Wolf's response to the letter or whether he will meet with PIAA officials to discuss possible plans.