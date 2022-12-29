The state of Pennsylvania has experienced a significant population decline, losing over 40,000 residents between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

This marks the fourth-largest loss of any state and represents a 0.3% decline compared to the previous year. The Census attributes the population decline in the Northeast and Midwest regions to negative net domestic migration.

The Philadelphia metro area lost over 16,000 residents, representing a 0.3% decline. In contrast, the Pittsburgh metro area on the western side of the state lost over 17,000 residents during that time frame, a decline of 0.7%.

While the state has experienced a significant loss of residents, Pennsylvania currently has a population of 12,972,008, making it the fifth most populous state in the country.

A total of 18 states saw a decline in population during the year. The three states that saw a greater population decline during the year were New York, California, and Illinois. New York, in particular, lost over 180,000 residents.

