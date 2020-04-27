Pennsylvania has released the 2020 update to its climate impacts assessment report, focusing on the "future effects of climate change on livestock, infrastructure, and water quality."

The report, produced by the Penn State University Environment and Natural Resources Institute for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), shows that Pennsylvania has "experienced a nearly 2 degree F rise in average temperature, an approximately 10 percent increase in average annual rainfall, and increased frequency of extreme precipitation since 1901."

Every county is projected over the next 30 years to "get warmer and wetter, with average rainfall and extreme precipitation continuing to increase 8 to 12 percent, particularly in winter and spring, while average temperature rises at least 2.7° F."

Effects on livestock could include a doubling of poultry inventory, presuming current demands. Some increase in beef cattle, hog, and pig inventory could also come with a warming climate, along with the dairy industry moving more into the state's northwestern corner from its southeast.

“Effective decision making for Pennsylvania’s future is decision making that accounts for the changes that are likely to happen if we don’t reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meets the need to manage them," DEP secretary Patrick McDonnell said. "The Climate Impacts Assessment presents a detailed picture of these changes in several key areas.”

The 149-page report is available online.