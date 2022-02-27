Harrisburg, Pa. – At the urging of Gov. Tom Wolf, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced Sunday evening that they are removing Russian-made products from shelves of the Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine.

Russian-made special order products also are no longer available, according to a PLCB release.

“As of today, these products will no longer be sold or procured by the PLCB,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden.” Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do.”

Wolf sent a letter to PLCB officials earlier in the day Sunday asking that the Russian-sourced products be removed immediately. Wolf said in the letter the move would be “a small show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine, and an expression of our collective revulsion with the unprovoked actions of the Russian state.”

PLCB said in the release that only two products stocked in stores – Russian Standard and Ustianochka 80-proof vodkas – as well as about a half-dozen special order brands come from Russian. Many other producers give their vodkas Russian-themed monikers and marketing because many consumers often associate vodka with Russia, but they are not actually Russian.

The PLCB will not be restricting sales of Russian-branded products that are not sourced from Russia, as doing so could unfairly and adversely impact those brands, according to the release.