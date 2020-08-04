Michael Demko to take new leadership role Aug. 8

Harrisburg, Pa. –The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) appointed Michael Demko PLCB Executive Director, effective Aug. 8, following the retirement of Charlie Mooney after more than 39 years of service to the PLCB.

“On behalf of the PLCB, we sincerely thank Charlie for his tireless dedication and commitment to the agency for four decades, including his key leadership during one of the most transformative periods in our agency’s history following the passage of Act 39 of 2016,” said Chairman of the Board Tim Holden. “Charlie’s unparalleled experience with our business and the respect he’s earned over his career from colleagues throughout the beverage alcohol industry will certainly be missed. We wish Charlie the best in retirement and look forward to the new leadership Michael will provide.”

Mr. Demko currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of the PLCB, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the agency and directing core business functions related to finance, procurement, wholesale and retail operations, marketing and merchandising, and supply chain.

In his new role, Mr. Demko will be responsible for directing the administrative and business operations of the agency and managing the executive team. He will provide leadership, strategic planning, and recommendations for agency initiatives to the Board.

Prior to his appointment as PLCB Chief Operating Officer in December 2019, Mr. Demko served as Director of Finance for the PLCB. Mr. Demko brings more than 30 years of professional retail, licensing and wholesale experience in accounting, finance, and operations to the PLCB. Before joining the agency in October 2018, he served as vice president/controller of Nine West Holdings, Inc. (formerly the Jones Group), an American designer, marketer, and wholesaler of women’s wear. Prior to that, he worked as a manager and controller in the restaurant industry. He brings with him a solid background focused on financial controllership, strategic planning, forecasting, budgeting, and financial analysis. Mr. Demko’s primary goal is to implement initiatives that streamline overall operations for the agency.

Mr. Demko holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from King’s College and an associate degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from Luzerne County Community College. Currently, he serves as an appointed trustee for Unity College in Unity, Maine, as well as a trustee for his local church.

Mr. Demko lives in Mountaintop, Luzerne County, with his wife, Jacqueline. They have two adult daughters.

While earning a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from The University of Scranton, Mr. Mooney worked as a part-time liquor store clerk from 1979 to 1984. Upon graduation, he became manager of a PLCB store in Susquehanna County, then grew through store operations positions of increasing responsibility and breadth until joining the PLCB Executive Team as Director of Retail Operations in 2014. Mr. Mooney has served as PLCB Executive Director since November 2016. Over his nearly 40-year career with the PLCB, Mr. Mooney led significant changes and improvements to store operations, including introducing in-store tastings and wine specialists to enhance the customer experience, and rebranding hundreds of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores to make them warm and inviting places to shop. He also provided instrumental leadership following the passage of Act 39 of 2016, which provided for the most comprehensive reform to Pennsylvania’s beverage alcohol landscape since Prohibition.

A Linglestown resident and native of Pennsylvania, Mr. Mooney has coached basketball in the Central Dauphin School District and serves on various volunteer boards associated with youth sports. He and his wife, Mary Ann, have two adult children.

“We’re grateful to Charlie for his distinguished service to the PLCB, and we thank him for his passion, advocacy, and friendship over the years,” said Holden. “While Charlie leaves big shoes to fill, Michael brings tremendous experience and business acumen to his new role, and we believe his outside perspective, integrity, and leadership will be key to the next chapter of PLCB growth and transformation.”