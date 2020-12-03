Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced today that all public school entities in the 63 counties with a substantial rate of community transmission for at least two consecutive weeks have submitted their attestation forms to the department.

“The department issued a call to its school communities to submit an attestation form and they all responded commendably,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “I am proud of the diligent work our schools have done to answer this call and to help protect their communities during this unpredictable time while maintaining safe, accessible, and compliant quality education.”

While PDE recommends fully remote learning for school entities in substantial, the attestation form creates a path for those that want to continue to provide any in-person instruction.

The attestation form requirement is part of the new targeted mitigation efforts announced by the Wolf Administration on Nov. 17 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

It required that all pre-K to 12 public schools in counties with a substantial transmission level for at least two consecutive weeks are required to sign an attestation form affirming that if they are providing any type of in-person instruction that they are following the recently revised DOH face covering order and DOH guidance on how to handle confirmed cases in buildings. These schools are also required to publicly post their attestation form on their websites.

Any school that chose not to complete the form would be required to move to fully remote learning without any extracurricular activities.

At the time of the initial announcement, public-school entities in 59 counties were in the substantial category, which increased to 63 counties last week.

All those public school entities have returned the attestation form, committing to proper health and safety measures to ensure the well-being and safety of students, educators, and staff.