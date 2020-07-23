Harrisburg, Pa. -- Pennsylvania joins 16 other states in offering a non-binary option for its customers. PennDOT announced on July 23 that it will now be offering a non-binary gender designation option for its driver licenses and photo identification cards.

“Our identity documents are critical to how we navigate the world, and having an affirming and accurate ID is critical for access to employment, healthcare, housing and so much more,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.

“Offering equitable and inclusive services for all Pennsylvanians is central to PennDOT’s mission, and I'm proud that we’re taking this step.”

PennDOT has tried to make the process as simple as possible. Individuals seeking to update their designation will be able to self-certify, meaning it does not require the signature of a medical or social service provider.

Gender designation options on Pennsylvania driver’s licenses and photo ID cards are “M” (male), “F” (female) or “X” (non-binary). Customers who wish to change their gender designation should fill out Form DL-32, “Request for Gender Change on Driver’s License/Identification Card,” and bring it to any PennDOT Driver License Center to complete the process.

The gender designation change must be completed in-person at a PennDOT Driver License Center. The designation is offered free-of-charge for identification products, but duplicate fees will apply to customers seeking a duplicate license or photo ID card reflecting the change in designation.

Further information can be found on the PennDOT website under the "Driver and Teen Licensing" tab listed below "Driver Services."

“PennDOT is taking a very important step towards better serving Pennsylvanians of all gender identities. By removing barriers to make these changes, we are providing Pennsylvanians the agency to live their lives as their true selves,” said Rafael Álvarez Febo, Executive Director for the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs.

“Your state issued ID is quite possibly the most important identity document you use on a daily basis, it should reflect your truth.”