Bucks County, Pa. -- Two people are missing from Bucks County, Pa., according to an advisory issued by PSP.

Elizabeth Maher, 89, and Joseph Maher, 92, were last seen in the area of Maguire Lane, Warminster Twp., Bucks County on March 1.

They are reported to be operating a 2009 maroon Cadillac sedan, bearing PA plates DIM3917,

Police believe these people may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Contact police immediately if you have information or have seen the Mahers by calling 911 or the Warminster Police Department at 215-672-1000.