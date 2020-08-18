Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced their plan to release the Covid Alert PA application, which will be used to notify individuals if they have come into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. The application will be released in September.

"This app uses bluetooth technology to let a person know that they have been exposed to COVID-19, without compromising their identity or their location," Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced during today's press conference.

The application will also provide information about current information on COVID-19 within each county.

The state partnered with experts from MIT and the University of Pennsylvania, as well as with software developer NearForm Ltd to create the application. NearForm Ltd, an Ireland based company, launched a similar app in Ireland which has been downloaded by more than one-fourth of the country's residents, according to AP.

The app uses exposure notification technology, developed by Apple and Google, which uses bluetooth measure to measure metrics like time and distance to monitor when individuals are in close proximity to each other. Close proximity is defined as being within six feet of someone for 15 minutes or more.

State officials have said the app will not store personal information or location data of individuals and only individuals 18 or over will be able to use the application.

The application will not be used to force individuals to self-isolate or quarantine nor is it mandatory for individuals to use.

"We want you to know that the entire system is anonymous and the entire system is completely voluntary," said Dr. Levine.

States including Virginia and Delaware have launched similar applications. Pennsylvania is working with these states to ensure the application will continue to function should someone travel outside of the state.

Anyone who tests positive for the virus will be asked by a contact tracer if they have the Covid Alert application and whether they are willing to use the app to notify individuals they may have exposed. The identity of the individual who tested positive and the identity of anyone who receives a notification will remain anonymous.

The recommended guidelines for contact tracers is 30 tracers per every 100,000 people, which means Pennsylvania would need about 3,000-4,500 contact tracers. Currently, the state has 1,205 contact tracers and is planning to hire more, said Dr. Levine during the press conference. The app is not meant to replace contact tracers and case investigators, explained Dr. Levine, but rather to "enhance their efforts."

The application is a part of the state's multifaceted efforts to contain the virus and prevent further spread.