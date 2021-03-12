Harrisburg, Pa. – Could 2021 be the last year Pennsylvania "springs forward"?

On Tuesday, state Rep. Joe Hamm (R-Lycoming) and seven other Republican lawmakers introduced legislation to prohibit the use of daylight saving time in the Commonwealth.

House Bill 846 amends a law that's been on the books since 1887 by ending daylight saving time entirely and establishing Eastern Standard Time yearlong.

Hamm did not immediately respond when asked why he supported the bill.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine published a position statement in October saying that seasonal time changes should be abolished in favor of a fixed year-round national standard time.

Daylight saving time causes sleep deprivation and circadian misalignment, University of Colorado Boulder epidemiologist Josef Fritz and his colleagues wrote in a study published in Current Biology. The study found that the spring time shift increased fatal motor vehicle accident risk by 6%.

Another study published in Oxford's Sleep found an 18% increase in human medical errors following the spring daylight saving time change.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) and co-sponsored by the following House lawmakers in addition to Hamm:

Seth Grove (R-York)

Rob Kauffman (R-Franklin)

David Rowe (R-Union/Snyder)

Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon)

Brian Smith (R-Jefferson)

Dan Moul (R-Adams)

Daylight saving time begins this year in Pennsylvania on Sunday, March 14. The House reconvenes on March 15.