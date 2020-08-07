Harrisburg, Pa. -- Following Governor Wolf's comment regarding ending school sports until 2021 during yesterday's press conference, the administration has updated the existing sports guidance.

During a press conference about COVID-19 testing in the state, a reporter asked Governor Wolf about PIAA guidelines which stated school sports could resume. "The recommendation is that we don't do any sports until Jan. 1," responded Gov. Wolf.

The press conference quickly ended without further elaboration from the Governor. Later that day, the Governor's office released an official statement regarding the new recommendation.

"The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education today jointly recommended that Pre-K–12 school and recreational youth sports be postponed until at least Jan. 1, 2021, to protect children and teens from COVID-19," said the statement.

The administration noted that the new sport guidelines are a "strong recommendation and not an order or mandate," and reiterated their stance that decisions regarding K-12 schools and students should be made by "school administrators and locally elected school boards."

The new sports guidance recommending sports resume on Jan. 1, 2021:

Applies to team and individual, school and non-school recreational youth sports;

Includes competitions, intramural play and scrimmages;

Continue conditioning, drills and other training activities on an individual basis;

Does not apply to collegiate and professional sports;

Gathering limits remain unchanged – no more than 25 persons may gather indoors and 250 outdoors.

The Governor's statement during the press release prompted immediate backlash.

"The governor keeps moving the goalposts without explaining why. It’s unfair to PIAA officials who are working hard to prepare for fall sports and it is especially unfair to the student athletes who want to compete, as well as their parents," said Representative Martin Causer (R-PA).

"We are tremendously disappointed in this decision," said the PIAA in their statement. "Our member schools have worked diligently to develop health and safety plans to allow students the safe return to interscholastic athletics."

The PIAA Board of Directors is meeting this afternoon to discuss the updated guidelines and plans to release a statement follow the meeting.