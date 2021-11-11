Pennsylvania veterans are often honored for their military service on behalf of our communities, but the state is recognizing veteran-farmers for not only their role as veterans, but as farmers providing for their country while at home.

According to a PA government press release, the state has invested more than "$3 million to support the commonwealth’s farmer-veterans who protect and cultivate the land, feed communities, and fuel prosperity."

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs Brigadier General (PA) Maureen Weigl visited Sinking Creek Meats, a veteran-owned beef operation in Centre County, and a program member of PA Preferred® Homegrown By Heroes.

The Centre County visit was Redding’s fourth stop on his statewide Food Fuels PA tour.

“Veterans in agriculture have the unique distinction of both protecting and feeding the people and places we call home. Supporting veteran farmers through the Homegrown By Heroes program is one small way we can give back to a community who has given us so much," said Redding.

Chris Ishler, fifth-generation farmer and co-owner of Sinking Creek Meats is a U.S. Army Reserve veteran who served as an Army mechanic from 2001-2009. In 2019, Ishler and partner Eliza Walton established Sinking Creek Meats to provide their community with locally raised Angus beef through direct to consumer sales.

In the United States, less than two percent of the population are farmers and less than seven percent have served in the armed forces, according to the Pa. government release. According to the most recent findings of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Census of Agriculture, Pennsylvania is home to more than 7,000 military veterans identified as agricultural producers.

“There is a strong connection between the military and agriculture when you consider that service members and farmers are committed to serving their communities and our country,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs. “We are grateful to Secretary Redding and the Wolf Administration for investing in the Homegrown By Heroes Program, and for recognizing the contributions veterans make to Pennsylvania’s agricultural industry."

The PA Preferred Homegrown By Heroes program is an initiative for veterans coordinated by the Farmer Veteran Coalition to build brand recognition. By looking for the Homegrown By Heroes logo, consumers can easily identify and support veteran-owned businesses.

The $3 million investment in the PA Preferred Homegrown By Heroes program works to increase membership, improve consumer brand awareness, and offer services to farmer-veteran members to enhance marketing and business growth.

"Homegrown By Heroes is a fantastic support network for veteran farmers in agriculture,” said Ishler. “On top of the product differentiation provided by PA Preferred and Homegrown By Heroes labels, the program supports farmers by connecting them to valuable resources, grants, opportunities and other veterans in agriculture. There are so many programs available to help young or beginning farmers, it can be hard to figure out where to start. We highly recommend reaching out to the Department of Agriculture as a first step!"

“We have a solemn obligation to support veteran-owned businesses and give them the tools they need to thrive,” Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said. “Sinking Creek Meats is a true success story with nearly 60 years in business in central Pennsylvania. I am grateful Secretary Redding chose this venue to highlight how the Homegrown by Heroes program supports the men and women who have served our great nation in the military.”

In addition to the $3 million in farmer-veteran support, the PA Farm Bill also established the Agricultural Business Development Center (ABDC) which has committed $2 million to provide financial and technical expertise and support for business planning, farm transitions, expansion, and diversification of agricultural production through the Farm Vitality Planning Grant program.