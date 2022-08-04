Harrisburg, Pa. — A new internship program aimed at recruiting new officers to the Capitol Police department will take on training, certification and many associated costs, according to the department.

The program is desingned to provide support for candidates with a desire to serve and protect the safety of the capitol complex employees and visitors.

“The national shortage of police officers has reached near-crisis levels for many departments, creating an overwhelming demand for a pipeline that has very limited supply right now,” Pennsylvania Capitol Police Superintendent Joe Jacob said.

“The Pennsylvania Capitol Police have not been immune to effects of this shortage. Approximately 50 percent of our current workforce will be eligible for retirement in the next four years," said Jacob, indicating that now is the to develop new ways to attract and retain candidates.

The PA Capitol Police Intern Program is designed to enable successful candidates to attend the full-time Act 120 certification academy for six months, complete their officer field training, and then be a full-time PA Capitol Police Officer.

This is the first time the PA Capitol Police has ever been able to sponsor a program that covers the cost of Act 120 certification, equipment, and other associated costs as part of the hiring process for an officer, according to the department.

“Our hope is that by covering these costs, we can attract quality candidates who may have been interested in a career in law enforcement but may not have been able to cover the costs associated with following through on that desire,” Jacob said.

Candidates will need to be 21 years of age upon the successful completion of their ACT 120 certification, hold a valid driver’s license, be a U.S. citizen, and be able to pass the physical examination and performance requirements.

According to a news release, "The PA Capitol Police is an equal employment opportunity employer and is committed to a diverse workforce. All diverse candidates are encouraged to apply."

The PA Capitol Police offer a full benefits package with medical, dental, and vision coverage, as well as paid vacation and sick leave. The starting salary for the Intern Program is $42,750. Once the candidate completes the Act 120 certification and field training for a PA Capitol Police Officer Trainee, they will be promoted to PA Capitol Police Officer and their salary will increase to $47,653.

Currently there are more than 110 officers employed to the accredited law enforcement agency. Officers have full arrest powers and investigate all reported crimes within their jurisdiction of state-owned properties and buildings in Harrisburg and Scranton.

The force maintains a 24-hours a day/7 days a week presence in Harrisburg, where they are responsible for ensuring the safety and wellbeing of those who work in and visit the Capitol Complex.

Apply for the internship program here.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.