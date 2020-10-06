Harrisburg, Pa. – An audit of state's business waiver program, through which businesses could apply for a waiver to remain open during the state's shutdown of non-essential businesses, has revealed the "subjective" nature of the program.

State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said he finds it “almost impossible” some businesses did not permanently close their doors while giving an update on the status of the audit today.

The business waiver program was implemented in mid-March after Governor Wolf's emergency orders for COVID-19 forced all non-essential businesses to close. Across the Commonwealth, business applied for the waiver program in hopes they could continue to operate and stay open.

Business owners who applied for the waivers were usually given an approval to stay open, a denial, or informed they did not need a waiver to stay open.

However, the audit revealed over 170 waivers were changed from denials to approvals, over 70 applications were switched from an approval to a denial, and almost 50 applications changed from “waiver not required” to a denial, according to DePasquale.

DePasquale said the business waiver program “was not a level playing field for businesses across Pennsylvania” and was operated on “shifting sands of changing guidance” that required businesses “to hit a moving target."

The auditor general's comments come during a status update on the investigation, as DePasquale's office continues to investigate the Department of Community And Economic Development's (DCED) decision-making process for granting waivers to businesses across the Commonwealth.

“Not only did the Wolf administration devastate small businesses across Pennsylvania with his over-broad shutdown, but his administration added insult to injury by sowing confusion and angst among those seeking waivers by changing guidance and stacking the deck against mom-and-pop businesses simply looking to continue operating safely," said Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin).

“The toll on lives and livelihoods from this administration’s handling of COVID-19 continues to mount. Sadly, it is becoming increasingly clear that the Wolf administration’s non-transparent, go-it-alone approach to managing this virus has done severe harm to Pennsylvania.”

The audit is still in progress and DePasquale said he has reached out the Governor Wolf's office for more information about how decisions were made and how the process of approval or denial functioned.