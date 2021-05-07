U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced they will again extend the deadline of REAL ID enforcement until May 3, 2023.

Original enforcement date was Oct. 1, 2020, then pushed back to Oct. 1, 2021.

The Department said this new extension is part of ongoing pandemic restrictions which are impacting states ability to process identification cards and drivers licenses.

The REAL ID Act was a result from the attack on Sept. 11, 2001 as a means to establish a set, minimum security standard for state-issued identification cards and drivers licenses.

REAL ID’s are, in fact, optional, but citizens will need some form of acceptable identification boarding domestic flights and entering federal buildings. Passports and military ID’s are still accepted as appropriate form of identification for flights and federal buildings.

Find more information on how to get a REAL ID in Pa. here.