Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) awarded nearly $1.2 million in competitive grants to 32 Career and Technical Centers (CTC) and Area Vocational Technical Education Schools and two school districts, including multiple local locations.

The grants will be used to purchase of new equipment aligned to training students in high-demand occupations.

“The importance of industry-standard technology to enhance career readiness is still a priority we at PDE continue to highlight given the recent shift to learning models communities have had to endure,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “The Career and Technical Education Equipment grants assist institutions in preparing their students to excel so they can advance and prepare for the technical careers that await them.”

Under the program, the maximum grant is $50,000, and each grant must be matched dollar-for-dollar from a local source which could include local school funds or contributions from business and industry partners.

The grants are part of Governor Tom Wolf’s commitment to preparing young people for good careers since not every student wants to go to a four-year college, but all students need the training and skills to succeed in today’s economy.

To support those efforts, the administration has invested in CTCs and other jobs programs, expanded apprenticeships that provide an income during training and realigned workforce development programs.

Since Gov. Wolf took office the number of career and technical education students earning industry-recognized credentials has increased by 30.1 percent and the number of credentials earned by students enrolled in CTE programs has grown by 23.4 percent.

There are more than 80 CTCs in Pennsylvania that offer a combination of classes and hands-on learning in programs approved by the Department of Education. Thousands of students earn industry credentials or certifications for local jobs in high demand, so they graduate on a path for success.