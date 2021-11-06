On Thursday morning, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a sub-department of the the United States Department of Labor, issued an emergency temporary standard (EST) that would require vaccination of employees of private sector businesses across the nation with over 100 employees.

OSHA provides a detailed summary of the EST plan on their website. This ETS is currently a proposed role, not a final standard, which means it can change. OSHA invites public opinion for those directly impacted by the rule. Comments can be submitted electronically at www.regulations.gov.

Impact on businesses/employers

This rule doesn't automatically apply to all private sector businesses. Under the OSHA rule, each business is left with a option to either a) enforce the mandatory vaccination policy for all employees, or b) give employees a choice between vaccination or required regular testing and daily mask-wearing while at work.

If a business requires vaccination, they must provide paid time off to workers to get vaccinated and paid leave during any recovery period from vaccination.

This OSHA mandate does not apply to: healthcare workers, who are subject to the Healthcare ETS; workplaces under the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force COVID-19 Workplace Safety: Guidance for Federal Contractors and Subcontractors.

According to the OSHA announcement, an employer is expected to uphold the following specific requirements:

Determine the vaccination status of each employee, obtain acceptable proof of vaccination status from vaccinated employees and maintain records and a roster of each employee's vaccination status.

Require employees to provide prompt notice when they test positive for COVID-19 or receive a COVID-19 diagnosis. Employers must then remove the employee from the workplace, regardless of vaccination status; employers must not allow them to return to work until they meet required criteria.

Ensure each worker who is not fully vaccinated is tested for COVID-19 at least weekly (if the worker is in the workplace at least once a week) or within 7 days before returning to work (if the worker is away from the workplace for a week or longer).

Ensure that, in most circumstances, each employee who has not been fully vaccinated wears a face covering when indoors or when occupying a vehicle with another person for work purposes.

The federal OSHA rule only applies to private sector businesses. Since Pennsylvania does not adopt an OSHA state plan, the state defers to federal guidelines. At this time, the rule does not apply to Pa.'s public sector employees—including the government and education sector—though it does in the 26 states and two territories with OSHA state plans.

Once the the OSHA rule is published in the Federal Register, each employer will have 30 days to propose their plan for employees to OSHA, except for the testing plan, which must be proposed within 60 days.

Impact on employees

Who may be exempt from this rule?

According to the OSHA summary, "the ETS does not apply to employees who do not report to a workplace where other individuals such as coworkers or customers are present, employees while they are working from home, or employees who work exclusively outdoors."

Political response

Senator Pat Toomey offered the following statement on the OSHA rule: “While I firmly believe getting vaccinated is the best protection for most against COVID-19, penalizing those who abstain and their employers is not good policy nor is it the role of the federal government."

"With a fine of $13,650 per violation, the outlined requirements from the Biden Administration will further alienate the skeptical and could easily force an employer that has taken considerable steps to encourage vaccination among its staff to be penalized, cut employees, or even close its doors," said Toomey.

Legislators are expected to challenge this rule through a Congressional Review Act, which would halt the mandate.



