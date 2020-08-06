Harrisburg, Pa. -- Governor Wolf said there should be no school sports until 2021 to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission during a press conference today.

The statement came at the end of a press conference about increased testing for COVID-19 in the state. A reporter asked the Governor about PIAA guidelines which stated sports could resume. "The recommendation is that we don't do any sports until Jan. 1," responded Gov. Wolf.

“The guidance is that we ought to avoid any congregate settings. And that means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us and we ought to do everything we can to defeat that virus."

The Governor's statement comes just a week after the PIAA released guidelines about resuming high school competitive sports. Despite the PIAA recommendations, many schools in the state have decided to cancel some, or all, of their sports while others have pushed back season start dates.

There is no indication that the Governor intends to require all school sports to be cancelled at this point. Updates will be posted should new or relevant information be released.