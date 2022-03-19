Harrisburg -- The Department of Revenue has added a new feature to the latest tax forms in an effort to connect uninsured Pennsylvanians with Pennie, the state health insurance plan.

Normally, enrollment is only open during specific times of the year or under special circumstances, such as loss of insurance from unemployment. To encourage people to enroll, uninsured Pennsylvanians who indicate an interest on their state tax return will be allowed to shop for coverage outside of the normal enrollment period.

The initiative takes the form of a new, optional tax form called REV-1882, Health Insurance Coverage Information Request. On the form, a tax filer can indicate that they, their spouse, and/or their dependents lack health coverage and are interested in learning more about enrolling through Pennie. Those who submit form REV-1882 will receive an official notice from Pennie in the mail with instructions for enrollment starting in April 2022.

“We are very pleased that our agency was able to partner with the staff at Pennie to deliver uninsured Pennsylvanians with a simple way of obtaining information about the health coverage options available to them,” said Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell. “With our department receiving more than 6.5 million personal income tax returns each year, this was a logical way to reach many people who can greatly benefit from the services Pennie offers.”

Only those who submit form REV-1882 will be eligible for the exemption to the normal enrollment timeframe.

Pennsylvanians who send form REV-1882 will receive a unique access code for claiming a new Pennie account, an estimate of how much financial assistance they may be eligible for based on their tax information, and a 60-day enrollment window.

Tax filers who submit form REV-1882 and want to enroll in coverage before April should call Pennie Customer Service at 1-844-844-8040 and explain that they have filled out the form. A representative will provide information on applying and enrolling in coverage prior to receiving a notice in the mail.



