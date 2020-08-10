Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Departments of Health (DOH) and Education (PDE) provided new recommendations for determining the type of instruction K-12 schools should implement. The recommendations are intended to help schools safely provide instruction to students as they progress through the 2020-21 academic year.

The new guidelines use the changing levels of community transmission of COVID-19 in the county to determine whether it is safe to provide in-person or virtual instruction to children. The level of community transmission is determined by two factors: the incidence rate and the percent positivity of diagnostic testing.

The guidelines included this chart (below) identify thresholds representing "low," "moderate," or "substantial" community transmission of COVID-19, and provide the corresponding instructional models recommended by the Departments of Health and Education."

A county with a "low" level of community transmission for 2 weeks is able to start in-person instruction. A county with a "moderate" rate is suggested to use a hybrid model of instruction. If a county has "substantial" community transmission rates, it is recommended they implement an online only form of instruction.

Based on these guidelines, schools in Union county should not open for in-person instruction. The county has a percent positivity rate of 11.8%, mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary.

The Department of Education plans to publish an updated list of the community transmission rates, by county, each week. If fewer than 10 new cases are reported in a county in the most recent 7-day reporting period, the county will automatically qualify as exhibiting a low level of community transmission.

Entering a "low" level of community transmission does not immediately mean a school can switch back to in-person instruction.

"When a county’s rate changes, school entities should wait to see the results from the next 7-day reporting period before considering a change to their instructional models," says the guidelines. "To ensure the most effective transition for students, it may be appropriate for a school to wait even longer, up to a full marking period, to transition to an instructional model that increases in-person instruction."

Significant or widespread outbreaks of COVID-19, however, may require schools to quickly change from an in-person form of instruction to a more remote-based model.

The final decision for K-12 instruction remains in the hands of school officials and governing bodies, the guidelines are designed to help decision-makers ensure the health and safety of schools and local communities.