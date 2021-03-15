Harrisburg, Pa. – Tonya Anderson, a seasoned consultant and leader, has joined Penn Strategies as Senior Consultant. Her duties include supervision of contractors, writing grants, and assisting clients with governmental and regulatory agencies. Her primary area of focus will be helping the firm’s healthcare, municipal and law enforcement clients. Anderson joins Penn Strategies after a successful career in government and business.

Tonya Anderson attended the United States Naval Academy, where she studied political science and earned a bachelor of arts degree in public administration from the University of Hawaii and a master of science in clinical mental health from Lock Haven University. She served as Chief of Staff to Representative Rick Mirabito and County Administrative Manager for Lycoming County. In addition to her work at Penn Strategies, Tonya serves as President and CEO of Avalon Consulting and Construction, LLC.

“Tonya Anderson is an accomplished leader with strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships,” Jason M. Fitzgerald, President of Penn Strategies said. “Her working knowledge of all forms of government procedures, regulations and contracts will be a huge benefit to our growing list of clients. We are excited to have Ms. Anderson on our team.”

“I am excited to be a part of this team and I have no doubts, at the end of the day, we are doing our part in making the world a better place, one project at a time, for our clients and Pennsylvanians,” Anderson said.

Penn Strategies is an economic development firm that creates economic opportunity for Pennsylvania's businesses and communities. The firm specializes in identifying grant and private/public sector funding opportunities, and advocating and working with state and federal officials on the client’s behalf. Headquartered in Harrisburg, the company also offers public relations services.