Brandi Levy, a Mahanoy Area High School cheerleader, was suspended from her team for a post she made on the social media app Snapchat in 2017. Now the post and its case are making its way through the U.S. Supreme Court.

When Levy did not make the varsity squad at her high school, she turned to social media and posted on her personal Snapchat story. The post included Levy with her middle finger up at a local gas station with text on the screen showing, "f— school, f— softball, f— cheer, f—everything."

The post was eventually shared with the cheerleading squad's coach, a mother of one of the school's cheerleaders. Levy was then suspended from the squad following the post for the remainder of the school year.

Now the U.S. Supreme Court will decide if the school and the coach acted in violation of Levy's First Amendment rights.

The Mahanoy Area School district (MASD) believes that despite the post being made off school grounds, Levy still caused disruption within the school with her actions. MASD's lawyers are arguing that this in-school disruption made her actions punishable by the school district.

Levy's representation from the ALCU disagrees. They have made arguments that Levy posted to a personal story on her own account, and for school districts to monitor the speech of students outside of school property not directed to them is a slippery slope for free speech.

The fight has escalated, all the way to the Supreme Court, and a decision is expected sometime in June.