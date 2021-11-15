Military jets may soon be flying overhead while you're exploring the PA Wilds. In 2019, the Maryland Air Natural Guard proposed a Duke Military Operations Area (MOA) to stretch across Cameron, Clinton, Elk, McKean, Potter, and Tioga counties, as well as two southern New York counties.

The Duke MOA LOW project would lower the airspace limit for jet flyover from 8,000 feet to 100 feet above ground level in several northcentral Pa. counties. The flyover training would take place 170 days out of the year, during one hour periods twice a day, according to the Maryland National Guard's No Significant Impact report.

The No Significant Impact draft estimates training will take place during a one-hour morning period sometime between 10:00 a.m. and 12 p.m., and a one-hour afternoon period and 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

According to the Duke MOA website, the Duke MOA is is intended "to provide low-altitude airspace to accurately train and prepare for current and future conflicts in an integrated, year-round, and realistic training environment."

Pa.'s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) opposed the project in October of 2019, drafting a letter to the Maryland Air National Guard. The letter is focused upon threats to the forest region, and the public duty of DCNR to preserve the state's natural resources on behalf of the Commonwealth.

"DCNR has concerns regarding the proposal and its impact on wildlife, residents and visitors and the communities that rely on the outdoors for steady tourism revenue," stated the letter.

"The proposed activity would drastically change the character of this region and the numerous state parks and forests that shape its unique conservation landscape and wilderness."

The Maryland National Guard responded, in July, saying they would provide an Environmental Assessment — the draft version was issued this October.

DCNR is in the process of reviewing both the Environmental Assessment and the No Significant Impact report. They will provide an update during a public meeting on Wednesday.

The public is responding to the Duke MOA proposals with their own concerns. Jerry S. Walls, a former County Planning Director, U.S. Army Veteran, and current planning director of the PA Wilds planning team, outlined a number of risks, including recreational accidents, wildlife deaths, and economic decline.

Potential risks to jet flyover in Duke MOA region:

Loud noises can distract and potentially cause injury to fisherman, kayakers, hunters

Large “dark holes”—gaps in cell service—decrease emergency response rate; plus, many first-responders are volunteers.

Flyovers may discourage recreational and residential use of the area, limiting economic opportunity in the region.

Disturbs wildlife, potentially causing more wildlife-vehicle collisions.

DCNR's Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council will hold a public, virtual meeting on November 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to discuss the proposal. Public comments are encouraged. Register for the event here.

If interested in providing public comment, email kharris@bridgeconsultingcorp.com no later than 5:00 p.m. on November 16, to be added as an active participant.