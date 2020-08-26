Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) Program administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been approved.

Through LWA, eligible individuals will receive an extra $300. To qualify for the extra $300, the program requires that eligible individuals must receive at least $100 per week in benefits from:

Regular Unemployment Compensation (UC);

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC);

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA);

Extended Benefits (EB);

Short-Time Compensation (STC) or Shared Work; and

Trade Readjustment Allowance (TRA).

Individuals must also self-certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. Payments will be made to eligible claimants retroactively from August 1, 2020.

L&I is currently awaiting final program guidance and evaluating implementation needs for the LWA program. Notifications will be made, and information will be posted on the website when the program is launched and the LWA payments begin.