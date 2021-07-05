Harrisburg, Pa. -- An increasing number of jobs are becoming available in the public safety according to Pennsylvania Labor and industry.

Jobs as EMTs and paramedics, police and sheriff's patrol are High Priority Occupations for 2020 and are anticipated to appear again in the list for 2021, which will be released this month.

These careers are in demand by employers, provide good wages and stable employment for Pennsylvanians, as well as pathways up a career ladder to higher positions in the public safety sector, according to the Dept. of Labor and Industry.

PA CareerLink® serves as a connection between local workforce development boards, employers, and training programs for people seeking to reskill or find a new career. Look for training opportunities in your region. Search PA CareerLink®'s website or contact their local office.

The Wolf Administration said it is focused on investing to expand job training through programs like PAsmart, launched in 2018. The initiative has supported registered apprenticeships, industry partnerships, STEM and computer science education, and job training by businesses searching for skilled workers.

The administration also says it supports community colleges that provide comprehensive job training. This year's state budget calls for a historic $416 million increase in public education that will include nearly $5 million for community colleges.

HACC, Central Pennsylvania's Community College, is the first and largest of Pennsylvania's 15 community colleges. HACC offers approximately 100 career and transfer associate degree, certificate, and diploma programs at five campuses; through virtual learning; and via workforce development and continuing education training.

Currently, HACC serves more than 15,350 degree-seeking students and more than 4,100 workforce development students.