Harrisburg,Pa. – A federal judge upheld the 28-year prison sentence of a former Luzerne County judge who locked up thousands of juvenile offenders while receiving kickbacks from the owner of the for-profit detention centers.

Mark A. Ciavarella, 70, formerly President Judge of Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas, had been seeking a lighter sentence after three of his 12 counts of his 2011 conviction were overturned on an appeal.

U.S. District Judge Christopher C. Conner ruled earlier this week that Ciavarella is not legally entitled to a new sentencing hearing.

“This decision reinforces this office’s long-standing commitment to bring justice to those victimized by these corrupt state judges,” said U.S. Attorney David Freed in a written statement.

In what has become known as the “Kids for Cash” scandal, Ciavarella and another judge, Michael Conahan, shut down a county-run juvenile detention center and accepted more than $2.8 million in illegal payments from the co-owner of two for-profit detention centers. Ciavarella had presided over the juvenile court at the time, and pushed a zero-tolerance policy that ensured large numbers of youth would be sent to the for-profit detention centers, PA Child Care and Western PA Child Care.

According to prosecutors, Ciavarella ordered children as young as 10 to detention centers. Many of them were first-time offenders of minor crimes such as petty theft. For youth he found to be delinquent, Ciavarella often ordered them to be immediately handcuffed and taken to the centers without giving them a chance to say goodbye to their families.

The scandal was uncovered in 2007 when a federal investigation began of alleged corruption in the Luzerne County court system. Both Ciavarella and Conahan were charged in 2009.

“They betrayed their community and deserve the substantial punishments they received,” Freed wrote in his statement.

The judicial scandal, described as the worst in Pennsylvania's history, and the federal prosecutions have had major consequences. Ciavarella and Conahan resigned from the bench in 2009. The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania vacated thousands of juvenile convictions in Luzerne County as a result of Ciavarella's conduct as a Juvenile Court Judge. Many children who were victims have suffered from trauma and emotional damage.

Conahan, 68, pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy in April 2010 and is serving a 17-year sentence. He was recently released from federal custody to home confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ciavarella is scheduled to be released from federal prison in 2035.