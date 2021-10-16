State representatives will review state gun laws on Monday at the Firearms Safety and Rights Seminar. The meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 18, at Tri-Town Volunteer Fire Company, 810 SR 49, Ulysses, Pa. The event starts at 6 p.m. Representatives Martin Causer and Clint Owlett will host the event.

Topics will include the state’s concealed carry laws, the Castle Doctrine, and other valuable information regarding state gun laws. Potter County District Attorney Andy Watson and Trooper Sierra Rose of the Pennsylvania State Police will join the discussion.

Please RSVP by visiting www.RepCauser.com or by calling the Coudersport office at 814-274-9769.