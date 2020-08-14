Williamsport, Pa. – Filling out the U.S. Census may seem like an inconvenience, especially during these stressful times. For many people, however, the U.S. Census could determine whether or not they have food on the table. For local communities in North Central Pennsylvania, this year’s census has major implications for the future.

The 2020 Census kicked off in January, starting the once-every-ten-years tradition of taking a nationwide head count. All people living in the U.S.–citizens and non citizens–are required to respond to the census to ensure an accurate count of the population. Since the census is the only official count of the United States population, accuracy matters.

Currently, Pennsylvania receives 27 billion in federal funds each year thanks to last census count, which occurred in 2010. The federal funding is allocated by the state’s government to support schools, non-profits and community programs, food stamps, Medicaid, emergency services, infrastructure, and much more.

“The census provides data that is used by healthcare providers, educational institutions, and non-profits to determine where there is need and how that need can best be met,” said Ron Frick, President of the Lycoming County United Way. “Local organizations like the YWCA Northcentral PA, American Rescue Workers-Williamsport, and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank rely on funding from federal programs, in part, determine by the census.”

Here’s how the U.S. Census will directly impact you or someone you love:

Your Kid’s Schools

If there is an undercount of population in an area, then families with children who are young will suffer the consequences for the next ten years. That means, if your child is 4 years old, the quality of their education and access to things like after school programs will be determined by the 2020 census. Census funding is used for federal education grants which effect things like school lunches, special education programs, academic resources for K-12 students, and loans for higher education.

Your favorite business

Your paycheck and your morning coffee depend on census data. Businesses, both big and small, use the census data to make important decisions on how much to pay their employees, where to open a new location, the types of products and services they sell.

The U.S. Census Bureau offers an online tool, called the Census Business Builder, which uses data collected from the census to provide insights about the local population and existing businesses. Prospective business, economic development groups, and chambers of commerce use this information to make decisions or to entice new business to open in their area.

Better Roads

PennDOT always seems to be doing road construction, but complaints about the quality of state roads are consistent throughout the Commonwealth. Census data is used to determine how much funding should be spent on repairs to roadways, bridges, and other infrastructure. Additionally, areas experiencing a substantial increase in population can receive funding to expand roadways to reduce traffic.

Your family’s health

Access to affordable health care is a major issue for the majority of families in the U.S. The census data determines the funding allocated to programs like Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and community health centers which help alleviate costs and provide essential health services to millions.

Over 1.8 million people in Pennsylvania depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to be able to eat, according to the PA Department of Human Services. Of those 1.8 million, almost 700,000 are children. Programs that give families access to food and nutrition, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), both rely on the census population data for the funding.

Community Resources

Funding for programs and non-profits that provide aid, housing, and other invaluable resources to the local community is influenced by census data. For example, the YWCA of Northcentral PA, a resource for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse and women’s empowerment, receives funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). “Without this funding, the YWCA would not be able to operate at the capacity they do now,” explained Frick.

The census also helps protect families from economic catastrophe. According to United Way, 24% of Pennsylvanians who work, struggle to survive, and are considered to be in the ALICE (asset limited, income constrained, employed) threshold. “An undercount in hard-to-count communities would carry serious consequences for many people living below the ALICE threshold,” said Frick. “In Lycoming county, 43% of the population lives below the ALICE threshold and is unable to meet a survival budget for a family of two adults and two school-age children.”

Major Emergencies

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) relies heavily on census data to “determine exactly where people are and where they live when they’re trying to determine what that response should look like,” Census Bureau spokesman, Michael Cook, told WBEZ.

FEMA and other emergency services use the census data to determine where relief funding is sent to during an economic, natural, or public health crisis. In order for communities to get their fair share of funding, an accurate population count is essential. The impacts of COVID-19 have demonstrated the importance of social services, federal funding, and emergency services for responding to crisis.

These are just a few examples of how the U.S. census data can have a direct impact on the lives of individuals and communities in Northcentral Pennsylvania.

Currently, only 66.4% of all households in Pennsylvania have filled out the Census. Pennsylvania could lose around $2,000 in federal funding each year for every person left uncounted. The deadline for collecting data is Sept. 30, 2020, which means there is just one month left to get the remaining 33.6% of household data in the state.

Make sure you count; fill out the 2020 census and help shape the future.