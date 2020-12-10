Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced new temporary restrictions meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The new temporary mitigation measures include:

In-person extra curricular activities at K-12 public schools, including will be suspended, including sports tournaments and practices. Activities can continue virtually, if possible.

Indoor gatherings and events 10 people, outdoor gatherings limited to no more than 50 people. Churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, and other places of congregate worship are excluded from the limitations set forth above during religious services, but are encouraged to find alternative methods for worship.

Indoor dining is suspended, take out and outdoor remain in place.

All in-person businesses in the entertainment industry serving the public within a building or indoor defined area, including, but not limited to, theaters, concert venues, museums, movie theaters, arcades, casinos, bowling alleys, private clubs, and all other similar entertainment, recreational or social facilities, are prohibited from operation.

Indoor operations are suspended at all gyms and similar fitness venues. Outdoor operations can continue, but all participants must wear face masks.

Retail stores and businesses are limited to only 50% occupancy.

Professional and Collegiate sports can continue, however, no spectators will be allowed at these events.

The new temporary mitigation measures will go into effect Sat. Dec. 12 and will be in effect for three weeks, and will expire Monday Jan. 4 at 8:00 a.m.

"We all hoped it would not come to this, the current state of the spread of the virus in Pennsylvania has made these new mitigation measures necessary," said Gov. Wolf.

Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have been steadily increasing across the state as officials urged people to follow safety protocols to slow the spread, warning that the state's healthcare system could soon become overburdened.

Pennsylvania is averaging 10,000 new confirmed cases each day and only Thursday alone reported 248 new COVID-19 related deaths, as the statewide total surpassed 12,000 deaths.

Locally, area counties have seen concerning increases in cases. Today alone, Lycoming county reported 227 new confirmed cases and Montour county reported 162, according to DOH data.

Speaking at the press conference, Dr. Jaewon Ryu, president and chief executive officer of Geisinger, said the systems positivity rates have been hovering between 25-26%, meaning 1 in 4 people are testing positive. Additionally, Ryu mentioned that 30-40% of people who have recently been admitted are under the age of 65.

"In our hospitals over the last 6 weeks, we've seen a tripling of the COVID positive patients. In this recent wave, we're seeing a spike that is more than double than the spring," said Ryu. "We're operating pretty close to 100% of capacity at this point, which makes it difficult to accommodate care needs outside of COVID-19."

Related Reading: Geisinger hospitals near capacity due to 'concerning' COVID trends

Since Tuesday, rumors that the Governor was planning to announce new restrictions began circulating on Twitter, prompting immediate backlash from Republican leaders.

Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) urged Gov. Wolf not to use his "executive order pen to devastate lives and livelihoods" in a statement yesterday.

“I recognize we are facing a serious resurgence of COVID-19 and our health care systems are struggling to keep up with the increased demand; however, job-crushing, harmful government mandates are not the answer," said Benninghoff.

The announcement came just one day after Governor Wolf announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf tested negative today. Both the Governor and first lady are reportedly feeling well and are currently in isolation at home.

Related Reading: Gov. Wolf Tests Positive for COVID-19

Gov. Wolf mentioned during the press conference that his most recent test was negative.

"This is so frustrating, so painful, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. We can get through this," said Gov. Wolf.

“The work we do now to slow the spread of COVID-19 is not only crucial to keeping our fellow Pennsylvanians safe and healthy. It will help all of us get back to normal, and back to all of the things we’ve missed, faster. And it means more Pennsylvanians will be alive to celebrate that brighter future. This year, we show our love for our families and friends by celebrating safely and protecting one another.”