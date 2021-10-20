Danville, Pa. – Following a national trend of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) appointments across industries, the Geisinger hospital system has appointed their first Chief DEI officer — Kim Drumgo.

Drumgo's role as Chief DEI officer is to guide Geisinger's toward better representation of diversity, equity, and inclusion, which typically entails policy changes. According to Geisinger, Drumgo will provide systemwide thought leadership, strategic direction and implementation of diversity, equity and inclusion-related programs and initiatives.

“Our patients, members, employees and community deserve a safe environment that welcomes people of every race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, sexual identity, ability, veteran status and faith,” said Amy Brayford, Geisinger executive vice president and chief of staff.

“With Kim in this new role, I’m confident that we’ll move to new heights, prioritizing and advancing [DEI] across all aspects of our organization — ultimately improving the health and well-being of our Geisinger family, patients, members and communities. We’re incredibly fortunate to have gained such an accomplished and committed leader to help us make better health easier for everyone.”

Studies have shown that each community experiences different health treatment and/or conditions. According to Geisinger, the black community has a higher rate of diabetes; transgender men have lower rates of cervical and breast cancer screenings; and military veterans and active members have a higher rate of suicide than that of the general public.

Findings from the American Public Health Association reveal that Black women suffer more C-sections than other racial groups, and as a result, suffer more pregnancy complications than other groups, including comparatively higher rates of death. Researchers suggest several explanations for these trends, but a primary one is strained relationships between provider and patient.

Creating an inclusive health care setting means educating providers on how best to treat and support patients based upon their identities.

“I’m thrilled to join Geisinger in this new role. The communities and patients we serve each have unique situations and needs. We know the best way to serve our diverse communities is to ensure we maintain a welcoming environment that seeks out and values different views and perspectives."

"We can all benefit and excel in environments where our voices are heard and our needs are met. The preservation of dignity and respect will be critical to our success.” said Drumgo. “I look forward to partnering with our Geisinger family and community leaders on these important topics. Geisinger and the communities we serve are infinitely stronger when we can harness the talents and backgrounds from each of us for the betterment of us all.”

Drumgo brings over 15 years of experience in the diversity and inclusion field and has a strong track record setting DEI strategies, engaging stakeholders, and driving results.

She has held leadership roles in several organizations, including most recently serving as chief diversity officer for Anthem Inc., where she led more than 63,000 leaders and employees in having authentic, compassionate conversations about race, social justice, and health equity.

She has also held leadership roles at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. She was named to Network Business Journal’s Top 25 Women in Business and recognized for her leadership in Diversity by Profiles in Diversity Journal.

Drumgo earned her Bachelor of Science in Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland.