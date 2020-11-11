Harrisburg, Pa. – President-elect Joe Biden selected former Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera to serve on the agency review team for the U.S. Department of Education.

The review teams are comprised of experts who will help to ensure a smooth transition of power to the Biden Administration.

Rivera began serving as the Pennsylvania Secretary of Education in 2015. He left the position this year, on Oct. 1 after he was named the new President of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. Prior to his role at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, Rivera served as the superintendent of the School District of Lancaster.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf offered his congratulations to Rivera on the new role today.

“Pedro Rivera was an excellent secretary of education for Pennsylvania and he is a tremendous choice by President-elect Biden to help prepare the education efforts of the next administration,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pedro’s leadership was critical to rebuilding strong relationships to local school communities and improving the quality of education in our state."

During his time as Secretary of Education, Rivera helped reduce the state's reliance on standardized testing, adopted a landmark basic education funding formula, and created the innovative Future Ready PA Index, among other things.